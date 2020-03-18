One of the best Google inventions launched on Android: BGR

Google Translate is getting a great new feature on Android devices.

Called Transcribe, the feature allows you to translate and transcribe someone's words in real time, as they are pronounced.

The feature works with any combination of two languages ​​out of eight, but requires a silent background.

One of the best services that Google has launched is one that you can take for granted. We are probably years away from making it a perfect tool, but Google Translate can help you read any website, regardless of language. Translate has other features that work best on mobile phones, such as the ability to recognize characters and translate foreign languages ​​when pointing at your phone's camera. Or the new conversation mode that allows you to talk to someone else, even if you two don't speak the same language.

But Google has just released a mind-blowing new feature that will make it even easier to understand what's going on around you in an environment where you don't understand the language. Not to mention, the feature can be especially useful in work-related instances where translation and speed are of utmost importance.

Google first demonstrated the Google Translate transcription feature a few weeks ago, and it's now ready to roll out on Android devices. As you may have guessed, the feature allows you to transcribe the translated voice in real time. Transcribe will be available within the Google Translate app for Android as soon as you update it to the latest version. You will get a new "Transcribe,quot; icon on the home screen, which you can use as soon as you set your languages.

Transcribe supports any combination of two languages ​​from an initial list of eight languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Thai. After tapping the button, the app will begin transcribing the translation of what the other person is saying in the conversation. It is really quite impressive and should make communication between people who do not speak a common language easier than ever.

The transcription feature can be especially useful in countries that have multiple official languages, and will be an incredibly important tool while traveling, especially if you have to take notes in another language. Attending events that may require quick transcription of statements, including press events where officials speak different languages, should be perfectly suited for the new feature Google is currently implementing.

The feature works best when one person speaks at a time in a quiet environment, Google Translate product manager Sami Iqram said in a blog post, but it is likely to improve in the future. "In other situations, the app will continue to do its best to provide the essence of what is being said."

