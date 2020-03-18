Olga Kurylenko gives update on coronavirus battle

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Quantum of Solace & # 39; He reveals to his social media followers that his fever has dropped and that he is beginning to feel like before in the midst of his battle with the disease.

Bond ex girl Olga Kurylenko he finally "feels better" after overcoming the worst of his battle with COVID-19.

The actress released her diagnosis of coronavirus on Sunday (March 15, 20), later detailing how she was tested for the disease after she was admitted to a hospital with a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Kurylenko returned to social media on Wednesday to share another update with fans, explaining that her fever has now disappeared and is starting to feel like before.

"Hello everyone! I feel better today. My fever is gone!" she began, along with a photo of herself wearing a protective mask.

After revealing that he was in London throughout the entire health process, he told supporters that he had to endure the flu-like symptoms of COVID-19 without any prescription medication to speed up his recovery.

"What are the medications that doctors prescribed for treatment? NONE!" Kurylenko wrote. "They told me to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain."

Instead, the 40-year-old woman has relied on a variety of supplements to help her through the difficult time, sharing her use of vitamins B5, E, and C, as well as curcumin and zinc tablets, among others.

However the "Quantum of Solace"Beauty made sure to issue a warning to followers, encouraging them to check for any health problems or restrictions before taking any of the products during the global pandemic.

She added: "Keep in mind that these vitamins do NOT cure coronavirus but only help the immune system become stronger to fight!"

Kurylenko joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and music producer Andrew Watt among the stars who tested positive for COVID-19.