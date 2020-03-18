Officials recommend that everyone be tested at the Arlington retirement home where the man died of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon after the first coronavirus-related death was reported in North Texas. He spoke about various recommendations from federal officials after it emerged that the man who died lived in a retirement home.

It was announced Tuesday night that Patrick James, who lived at the Texas Masonic Retreat Center in Arlington, died Sunday and had tested positive for COVID-19.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Abbott outlined some recommendations from federal officials due to the fact that James lived in a facility for people at increased risk of contracting coronavirus.

He said officials have recommended that everyone within the center be tested, even if they had no close contact with James, and that those who did have contact with him should be tested as soon as possible.

Abbott said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending a team to Arlington after it was recommended that there be increased and better infection control at the center.

Whitley said James had an underlying health condition and was hospitalized last Thursday and tested positive Saturday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

