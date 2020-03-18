Oakland City Council Civic Center closed to the public during shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Government buildings will be closed to the public and parking enforcement will be limited in Oakland during a shelter-in-place order that went into effect Tuesday in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Civic Center at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza will be closed, and members of the public can only access the City Hall and other buildings by appointment or for public meetings.

Parking meters and limited-time parking will not apply, but enforcement of parking and towing violations will continue for red curbs, street sweeping, blocking of crosswalks, obstruction of the wheelchair ramp, unauthorized use of posters for the disabled and other public safety issues.

Oakland police, fire, emergency and other essential services personnel will continue to operate during the shelter-in-place order.

"We recognize that these closings and service modifications have a direct impact on our employees and the community we serve," said Acting City Manager Steven Falk in a press release. “Our goal is to keep employees working remotely whenever possible, to the maximum extent possible and consistent with public health guidance, and to ensure that first responders have the resources and support they need to enable them to continue to better serve Oakland residents. "

The shelter-in-place order was instituted Tuesday in Alameda County and neighboring regions, and will remain in effect until at least April 7.

