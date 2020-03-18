NWS issues tornado watch for multiple North Texas counties – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96011% %MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96012%
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado alert for multiple northern Texas counties.
4:45 pm – A tornado alert was issued for parts of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma until midnight Thursday. Stay tuned for the weather! #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/vH2pntMF3b
– NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 18, 2020
%MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96013% %MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96014%
In effect until midnight, the following counties are:
- Cooke County
- Eastland County
- Jack County
- Montague County
- Palo Pinto County
- Parker County
- Stephens County
- Wise county
- Young County
%MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96015%%MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96016%
This includes the following cities:
- Bowie
- Breckenridge
- Heather
- Bridgeport
- Cisco
- Decatur
- Eastland
- Gainesville
- Gorman
- Graham
- Jacksboro
- Mineral wells
- Nocona
- Olney
- ranger
- Weatherford
%MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96017%