NWS issues tornado watch for multiple North Texas counties – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado alert for multiple northern Texas counties.

4:45 pm – A tornado alert was issued for parts of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma until midnight Thursday. Stay tuned for the weather! #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/vH2pntMF3b – NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96013% %MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96014%

In effect until midnight, the following counties are:

Cooke County

Eastland County

Jack County

Montague County

Palo Pinto County

Parker County

Stephens County

Wise county

Young County

%MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96015% %MINIFYHTMLbce504c643eff2d5b352109c6495e96016%

This includes the following cities: