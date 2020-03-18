NWS issues tornado watch for multiple North Texas counties – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News NWS issues tornado watch for multiple North Texas counties – Up News...

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado alert for multiple northern Texas counties.

In effect until midnight, the following counties are:

  • Cooke County
  • Eastland County
  • Jack County
  • Montague County
  • Palo Pinto County
  • Parker County
  • Stephens County
  • Wise county
  • Young County
This includes the following cities:

  • Bowie
  • Breckenridge
  • Heather
  • Bridgeport
  • Cisco
  • Decatur
  • Eastland
  • Gainesville
  • Gorman
  • Graham
  • Jacksboro
  • Mineral wells
  • Nocona
  • Olney
  • ranger
  • Weatherford

