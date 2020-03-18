Nul Points: Eurovision Canceled | Netherlands 2017 News

%MINIFYHTML8bc6cb3c7f9b9057f5883f28e2f7b56c11% %MINIFYHTML8bc6cb3c7f9b9057f5883f28e2f7b56c12%

The Eurovision song contest, one of the world's largest television events, will not take place this year due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, "they said in a statement. Travel restrictions and possible danger to contestants and fans had made it,quot; impossible to continue the live event as planned, "they said.

The contest has been held annually since 1956, and was expected to draw 200 million viewers and a live audience of tens of thousands by the end on May 16.

Organizers said they were now unsure where the week-long event would take place in 2021.

Broadcasters and "the city of Rotterdam will continue a conversation about accommodation,quot; for the 2021 competition, they said.

Eurovision presents live musical numbers from each participating country: more than 50 countries in recent editions, which go beyond the European borders to Israel and Australia. Countries vote for each other's entries in a complex system loved by fans.

The Netherlands would host the 2020 event after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 event with a song called Arcade.