Not enough fans to deal with coronavirus

Italy, which has nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 2,100 deaths, may be facing the greatest fan shortage. In the northeast region of Veneto, officials are investigating whether fans designed for animals can be used on humans, local media reported.

The government has sent about 25 engineers and other defense ministry staff to help with the production of fans at Siare Engineering, a manufacturer near Bologna. The company has a quadruped production to manufacture up to 150 fans per week. It delayed deliveries to other countries like India to meet the need in Italy.

"It is an urgent need for our country," said Enrico Tozzi, who heads Siare's export division. "We are completely in an emergency."

And in Britain, where the country hopes to need far more than the 5,000 fans now available, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on automakers and other manufacturers on Monday to immediately start helping to make fans, a move reminiscent of the mobilizing the country to build Spitfire fighter jets. During world war II. The government said it received more than 400 calls from companies offering to help build fans.

The US government has, to some extent, considered a similar option. A federal report, obtained by The New York Times and dated March 13, noted that the president could invoke the Defense Production Act of 1950, which allows for the mandatory mobilization of manufacturing lines to produce key supplies.

So far, however, no technology investments have been made to help manufacturers increase production, poor coordination of federal resources, and limited coordination to help distribute machines. Instead, it's essentially each state itself, leaving manufacturers to decide which hospitals or governments need the machines the most, and, in theory, who's willing to pay a premium.

Some industry officials said they had recently been discussing production problems with members of the White House coronavirus task force and officials from the Department of Health and Human Services.