Not enough fans to deal with coronavirus

Ventec strives to speed up its production, adding employees and increasing its hours, he said. In an attempt to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among its staff, Ventec introduced mandatory temperature controls for everyone who enters its factory. A cleaning staff works 24 hours a day to disinfect surfaces.

But even with increased production, the company will not be able to quickly meet the growing demand.

For days, Kiple said, he has been receiving non-stop phone calls from frantic hospital administrators, the governor's offices and other government officials seeking more machines. He has even received inquiries from several wealthy people hoping to buy his own personal ventilators, an alternative plan in case the American hospital system bends.

"I can tell you with 100 percent confidence that every manufacturer faces a lag right now," said Kiple.

European countries, which are already recovering from tens of thousands of virus-infected patients, are responding strongly. Some governments are restricting national medical supply companies to complete international orders.

In Germany, where there are some 25,000 fans available nationwide, the government ordered 10,000 be manufactured by a national manufacturer, Dräger, over the next year. The company, whose shares rose more than 50 percent in the past week, said it was rushing to fulfill orders, but was facing limitations due to safety testing and component availability.

Italy, which has nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 2,100 deaths, may be facing the greatest fan shortage. In the northeast region of Veneto, officials are investigating whether fans designed for animals can be used on humans, local media reported.