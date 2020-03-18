North Texas face mask creator victim of fake websites during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– An increase in demand for face masks is also creating an increase in fraud against a North Richland Hills company.

Prestige Ameritech is one of the largest manufacturers of face masks in the United States.

The company's website says, "Criminals have created fake websites and email addresses posing as Prestige Ameritech."

It also says, "One in particular has a vendor named Greg Kelsey at prestige-ameritech.com …"

Spokesman Mike Bowen tells Up News Info 11 I-Team: “Godaddy.Com shut down the only fraudulent website we knew of. If there are more, we do not know them. There is no practical way to prevent someone from claiming that they are Prestige Ameritech or Ginger Allen. "

Prestige Ameritech wants to hear from you if you know someone or any website that uses their name or the name "ProGear Health,quot;.

You can contact the company here.

The Federal Trade Commission would also like to hear from you.

He alerted the I-Team to this latest scam.

FTC spokesman James Elliott told Team I: “You need to beware of fake online coronavirus charities and COVID-19 scams. The Federal Trade Commission is monitoring the market for these and other coronavirus-related scams and will follow up on these and other leads from the public and our law enforcement partners. "

Click here for tips on how to avoid becoming a victim and steps to take to protect yourself, your family and friends.