Nordstrom Online Sale 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Shoppers, as you probably know, Nordstrom is among the many brands that decided to temporarily close all of their stores, starting Tuesday, March 17, prioritizing the health of their employees and customers. But Nordstrom is still here to help us home buyers, offering a new 25% off online promotion throughout the site.

%MINIFYHTML74b2b63973f826983015ab8de49d50e413% %MINIFYHTML74b2b63973f826983015ab8de49d50e414%

Here's everything you need to know about this stylish Nordstrom surprise:

%MINIFYHTML74b2b63973f826983015ab8de49d50e415% %MINIFYHTML74b2b63973f826983015ab8de49d50e416%

When is the Nordstrom 2020 online sale?

• Nordstrom online sale begins March 18 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Save 25% on the entire site of the best brands. Plus, get FREE SHIPPING, digital styling, online order picking, and sidewalk services at full-line stores as allowed by local regulations. And Nordy Club members, be sure to use your Personal Double Points Day (s) to earn points twice as fast.

• Nordstrom's online sale runs until the 2-week store closure that is currently in effect.