Non-League Hyde United sells & # 39; virtual cakes & # 39; asking fans to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic | Football news





Hyde United is organizing a & # 39; match day package & # 39; virtual to help finance the club while games are postponed due to coronavirus

Hyde United of the Nothern Premier League is selling & # 39; virtual cakes & # 39; and & # 39; virtual chip buttys & # 39; while calling on fans to support the club in any way they can during the coronavirus pandemic.

With matches postponed due to the virus outbreak, Hyde has released a 'virtual game days package' for their home game against Radcliffe, which was supposed to take place on March 21.

On his club's website, Hyde announced: "Due to the suspension of league games for the foreseeable future, the football club is asking for your help.

"With the loss of game-day revenue and the cancellation of block bookings on the 3G field, we are in a fight to cover the costs of running the football club during the suspension."

"We are launching a virtual day package where fans can buy virtual tickets, programs, food, etc. Any donation, no matter how big or small, will go to the operation of the football club.

Fans can buy & # 39; virtual chip buttys & # 39; and cakes to help finance the club while no games are held

"Items range from game day tickets to Judith's legendary soup!

"Please support us with what you can afford during this difficult time and we hope to see you all at Ewen Fields Stadium again this season."