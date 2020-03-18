No evidence that ibuprofen worsens coronavirus: EU drug watchdog | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML60861eab5e2870f77ed17ec57cc391ce11% %MINIFYHTML60861eab5e2870f77ed17ec57cc391ce12%

Editor's Note: Always seek your doctor's advice; This article is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment.

The European Union's health regulator has said that there is currently no evidence linking anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen to the worsening of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday it was monitoring the situation, adding that patients and healthcare professionals should consider all treatment options, including acetaminophen and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat fever or pain in patients with COVID-19.

Plus:

The watchdog is already seeking to aid the development of a coronavirus vaccine and avoid supply bottlenecks and drug shortages due to the outbreak that has infected some 200,000 people worldwide.

The EMA announcement follows a similar tone on Monday from Nurofen producer Reckitt Benckiser to verify reports that the active ingredient in ibuprofen pills would harm patients.

"In accordance with EU national treatment guidelines, patients and healthcare professionals can continue to use NSAIDs (such as ibuprofen) based on approved product information," EMA said.

According to current advice, medications such as ibuprofen should be used in the lowest effective dose for the shortest period possible.

The EMA also said it was ready to support any study investigating how these drugs affect COVID-19 patients.

In May, the regulator's safety committee began investigating the effects of the drugs after a survey that suggested chickenpox infection and some bacterial infections could worsen with the drugs.