Nicki Minaj's husband is allowed to use the Internet before trial

Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, received permission to use the Internet while awaiting trial for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Los Angeles.

Petty pleaded not guilty to not registering as a sex offender when he moved to Los Angeles, he will still have his restricted trip to Southern California while waiting for his next court date in April by Daily Mail.

Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape and served four years in prison for an assault in 1995 in New York. Petty returned to prison in 2006 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, where he served nearly seven years. He married Minaj in October, but was unable to register in his new home state, which is a federal crime.

Any state Petty moves to must register as a sex offender, however, long ago, the rape charge was.