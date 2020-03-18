Nicki Minaj makes history as the richest rapper with a net worth of $ 100 million

Instagram

According to Young Money's social media posts, the successful & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; She is the first rapper to rack up that amount of money after being in the industry for 11 years.

Up News Info –

Nicki Minaj It is solidifying in the world of rappers. Having held records as the first female rapper to win the BET Awards Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category for seven years in a row and as the first woman to have 100 career appearances on the Billboard Hot 100, the creator of hits "Yikes" makes history by becoming the richest MC of all time.

The news was the record label of "Barbie Dreams" spitter, Young Money Entertainment, through his official Instagram account. "@nickiminaj has become the first rapper in history to rack up a net worth of $ 100 million #QueenTingz," her company bragged in the Monday, March 16 post.

%MINIFYHTML73b6965a0f2ad33ed851c9f3614b199d11% %MINIFYHTML73b6965a0f2ad33ed851c9f3614b199d12%

<br />

Minaj's latest achievement was well received by his fans. One commented, "She really is sitting with the kings of hip hop." Another said, "Cursed be the most beautiful creature on the planet and God's great bag, God continues to bless her for her true n ** like the real shit does." A third was delirious: "Hhhh, yes, come on b ** ch", show them who queen BB is. "

One person praised Nicki Minaj.

Another intervened.

A third user responded to the news of the Minaj milestone.

Minaj signed a contract with Young Money in 2009 after being discovered by little Wayne. Since her debut with "Your Love", the rapper from "Megatron" has been nominated 462 times in multiple award shows and won 238 of them. Her four studio albums have been certified platinum. In 2016, he also entered TIME's Top 100 Most Influential People list.

The news that Minaj became the richest rapper of all time came just weeks after her husband. Kenneth Petty He was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in New York in 1995, and served nearly four years behind bars for the assault. After pleading guilty to his most recent federal crime, he expects to be tried in April.