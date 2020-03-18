Nickelodeon Launches #KidsTogether to Help Children and Families During the Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML45108aa2801917b4157e7bc1ddca413511% %MINIFYHTML45108aa2801917b4157e7bc1ddca413512%

Nickelodeon is doing its part to help children and families in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The network has launched #KidsTogether, a cross-platform global prosocial initiative with tips for children and families on how to stay healthy during the viral outbreak, as well as ideas for activities to do together at home.

Content will be available starting today and will increase throughout the rest of the week and beyond. Includes short-form digital and linear content featuring SpongeBob practicing social distancing, Bubble Guppies demonstrating proper hand-washing techniques, and Chickaletta and the PAW Patrol showing some dance moves to promote physical activity and wellness . You can see one of the public service announcements below.

The campaign also features Nick brand interstitials made in association with GoNoodle that encourage kids to get up and move, Blue's Clues & You Printable! Bubble Guppies activity sheets and coloring pages, along with off-screen activities and games.

The campaign also features Nick brand interstitials made in association with GoNoodle that encourage kids to get up and move, Blue’s Clues & You Printable! Bubble Guppies activity sheets and coloring pages, along with off-screen activities and games.

Nickelodeon has seen an increase in ratings during the coronavirus outbreak with more people curled up at home. Since last Friday, Nickelodeon's linear network portfolio has increased 16% with Kids 2-11 compared to the previous four weeks. On Monday, ratings rose 36% on the average of the past four weeks and were up 15% compared to the same period last year. Nickelodeon himself is up 18% compared to the past four weeks, also fueled by Monday's sharp rise. Ratings for that day were up 27% from the recent average, and + 11% compared to last year.

In addition, Noggin, Nickelodeon's direct consumer interactive learning service for preschoolers, will be offered for free for three months starting next week to millions of children in need through the help of national partner organizations, including the Association. National Head Start and First Book. Noggin's free trial period will also extend to 60 days for all new subscribers, starting at the end of the month.

Nickelodeon's #KidsTogether initiative is part of ViacomCBS and the recently announced Ad Council #AloneTogether, a national campaign to promote safety and unity in the coronavirus era.