NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Which Players Were Tagged In 2020?

The deadline for NFL teams to put a franchise tag on a player and remove him from free agency has come and gone. The teams waited until the last days to make final decisions due to possible changes in the new collective agreement. The rules surrounding the franchise tag largely remained the same, but teams can now only deliver a total of tags per season.

The franchise tag allows a team to keep a player on a high-priced contract for one year. The player can fulfill that contract or the two parties can agree on a multi-year contract before July 15.

13 players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning players can trade elsewhere, but the team that applied the tag can match any other team's offer. If the original team doesn't match the offer, you receive two first-round picks. The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, which means he can't trade with other teams. Kenyan Drake received the Cardinals transition tag, meaning that other teams may offer Drake a contract, but the Cardinals have the right to match it, though they receive no compensation if they choose not to.

Sporting News followed the players who received the franchise tag in 2020.

Derrick Henry

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 10.3 million

The Titans were unwilling to let the most dominant running back and reigning NFL champion walk and drain the blood of their offense. It was an obvious label once Tannehill was locked up. Henry will eventually make around $ 15- $ 16 million a season when the long-term deal falls this summer, matching or exceeding what the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott got.

Dak Prescott

Label: Exclusive

Projected cost: $ 31.5 million

The Cowboys needed to get their place before the tag's deadline. Although it looks like Prescott and the team should have already reached an agreement, this gives the summer time to give them their long-term agreement. It is his unquestionable QB franchise for many more seasons. Dallas simply obtained an extension of the extension until July 15.

Leonard Williams, DE, Giants

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 16.1 million

The Giants had to do this after swapping multiple picks to get him out of the Jets the last half of the season. Williams is a solid player for his 3-4 scheme, but he was very short of spectacular during his short season. They are paying him thinking he will do more with extra help in a better group for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Anthony Harris, S, Vikings

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 11.4 million

Minnesota got aggressive with other defensive cuts (Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes) and a major Cousins ​​rearrangement to ensure it had enough room to keep Harris roaming and making big plays alongside Harrison Smith in high school. Again, like Simmons, the price was too favorable not to bring him back to a key position for Mike Zimmer's defense.

Shaquil Barrett, Edge, Buccaneers

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 15.83

The Bucs robbed Barrett in free agency last year when he moved from the Broncos. He led the league with 19.5 sacks, excelling in Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. He was worthy of going from negotiating to splurging, as he only turned 28 in November.

Drake of Kenya, RB, Cardinals

Label: Transition

Projected cost: $ 8.5 million

Arizona made the questionable midseason trade for Drake, only to see him take control of the backcourt and take off as an explosive and productive runner in the Kliff Kingsbury scheme after being underused in Miami. It's a bonus that the Cardinals were also able to move David Johnson.

Joe Thuney, OG, Patriots

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 14.8 million

This was surprising as everyone expected New England to let Thuney walk with limited space on the lid, especially if he could possibly bring Tom Brady back. But Thuney is an absolute force and an asset that keeps the strength of the Patriots' power play intact.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 17.9 million

Green missed all last season with an ankle injury and is entering his 32-year season. Although presumably he will remain a key veteran target for Joe Burrow, $ 18 million is a lot to invest in an old and recovering player, despite his pedigree and high level of success in the past.

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 16.1

The Chiefs have enough room to keep Jones and they also work on that extension for Patrick Mahomes. Jones is indispensable to his defense and is almost as key to his chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Bud Dupree, OLB, Steelers

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 15.8 million

Dupree had a personal record of 11.5 sacks last season and might have been difficult to replace, but the Steelers are a bit limited and could have let him walk and find a replacement right in the draft. However, they decided not to waste time with their pass-rush mojo.

Brandon Scherff, RG, Redskins

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 14.8 million

Washington affixed the franchise tag to Scherff on Saturday. Scherff will play the 2020 season on a one-year contract after a long-term extension was not agreed. The former No. 5 Iowa pick has made the Pro Bowl in three of his first five seasons, but he's also struggled with injury, missing 21 games in the past three seasons. The two sides can still negotiate an extension of the contract until July 15, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached. Scherff is one of the best guards in the league and will come at a high price. The team has already lost other Pro Bowl offensive linemen after Trent Williams did not play in 2019 due to disagreements with the team's medical staff, so it makes sense that the Redskins make sure they don't lose another.

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 10.6 million

The Chargers didn't want to let Henry go for nothing. Philip Rivers has ended in Los Angeles, but whoever is below center for the Chargers could use a tight end threat like Henry. He missed the entire 2018 season due to injury and was also unable to stay healthy in 2019. Still, he had 55 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last year.

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jaguars

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 17.8 million

The franchise tag for Ngakoue will consume half of the projected $ 34 million in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars seem to think it's worth it. They selected Ngakoue in the third round in 2016, and he has become a huge success with 37.5 sacks in 63 games. Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said after the season signing Ngakoue to an extension was "No. 1 priority,quot;, but Ngakoue announced on Twitter that the Jaguars know they have no interest in re-signing with them and "hope to continue my career elsewhere." Jaguars have holes all over the field; Losing Ngakoue would obviously create another one.

Justin Simmons, S, Broncos

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 11.4 million

Broncos president John Elway said the franchise tag is only a "placeholder,quot; until the team can reach a long-term agreement with Simmons. The franchise tag for a security is approximately $ 12.7 million, according to Over The Cap, which will be a huge jump from the $ 2 million Simmons made in 2019. Simmons made a huge jump last season, taking four interceptions and registering 15 passes defended on his way to an All-Pro selection of the second team.

Matthew Judon, EDGE, Ravens

Label: Not exclusive

Projected cost: $ 15.8

The Ravens tagged Judon on March 13 to make sure his team's catch leader did not make it to the open market. Many have suspected that Baltimore could trade Judon instead of spending the money to sign him in the long run. Last season, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Dee Ford and then traded it to the 49ers for a second-round pick. The Chiefs also gave up a first-round pick to acquire Frank Clark from the Seahawks after he was tagged. The same scenario could unfold for Judon.