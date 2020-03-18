Nextdoor Adds Features to Help Neighbors During Coronavirus Crisis

Nextdoor, the social media app designed around local communities, is launching a new interactive map to allow neighbors to help each other out during the new coronavirus outbreak. Called Help Map, the tool allows you to mark yourself as available to help with anything from grocery shopping to child care. It will be available in the USA. USA Starting today, it will hit international markets later this week. The company also says it is taking out its beta Groups functions globally to allow neighbors to organize during the crisis.

Once added to the Help Map, your name, home location, and profile photo will be displayed to your local community, and you can list the ways you can help your neighbors. Members will be able to send you messages on the platform if they need help. It is a useful feature for the social network, especially since different groups have very different risk levels of the virus.

Your data will be included in an interactive map so that neighbors can contact you

However, anyone offering help to at-risk neighbors should make sure to follow the advice of health authorities such as the WHO or the CDC. Be sure to wash your hands regularly and maintain a six foot personal gap to minimize the risk to your community. If you've had any flu-like symptoms, then the most helpful thing you can do for your at-risk neighbors is to isolate yourself, rather than risk passing on your infection.

Meanwhile, the new Groups feature of the social network is also coming out of the beta version. Groups have been a part of Nextdoor for a while, but the new version allows you to create groups with people who are further away, rather than limiting it to your immediate neighbors. Nextdoor says more groups have been created recently as people grapple with the realities of social estrangement. The company gives the example of people creating groups to manage child care during the closing of coronavirus-related schools, or using hobbies like baking to spend the hours they spend at home. The service plans to encourage the creation of groups by asking users to create them from active conversation threads.

Nextdoor is one of many technology companies that help people cope with the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Google, for example, plans to launch a new website to provide information on the outbreak later this week, while Microsoft's Bing team has created an interactive map to track the number of cases worldwide. Elsewhere, film studios like Disney and Universal Pictures are changing their release times so that their movies are available to air early during the pandemic.