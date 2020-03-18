New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion | News

%MINIFYHTMLcd26eb287cf333ef512ea219d1ed357e11% %MINIFYHTMLcd26eb287cf333ef512ea219d1ed357e12%

New Zealand's parliament voted to decriminalize abortion in a move that Justice Minister Andrew Little said modernized the legislation and gave women control over their bodies.

New Zealand had so far maintained abortion as a crime under the Crime Act of 1961, with prison terms of up to 14 years for those on termination.

Plus:

The law required women to obtain approval from two doctors, but only if they evaluated the pregnancy did they present a danger to their physical or mental health before they could abort.

While the law was never enforced and women who had abortions were not prosecuted, Little said the change was necessary.

The minister said the requirement forced most women to lie about their mental health and caused unnecessary delays, adding to health risks.

"From now on, abortions will be treated correctly as a health problem," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The previous law required that a woman seeking an abortion go through many obstacles. The changes agreed by parliament will better ensure that women receive counseling and treatment in a more timely manner."

Obstacles removed

The new law removes the above obstacles, allowing a woman who is up to 20 weeks pregnant to make the decision to abort, while a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant will require a doctor's approval.

The reform was approved by parliament by a vote of 68 to 51.

Conservative MP Simeon Brown, who opposed it, said an unborn child had a heartbeat and was in pain, and should be considered a person treated with dignity and respect.

Jan Logie, a Green MP told the New Zealand Herald that it was a "really important day,quot; for women.

"It has been a long time coming. Today I hope we will emerge from the distortion of sexual and reproductive time in which we have been trapped for over 40 years."