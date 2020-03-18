New York Mayor criticizes Nets for testing for coronavirus instead of "the sick,quot;

Bill de Blasio said "the tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick," as the New York City mayor criticized the Brooklyn Nets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML33189cf2671d5ba2d5727382629eb76a11% %MINIFYHTML33189cf2671d5ba2d5727382629eb76a12%

De Blasio turned to social media after the Nets announced that four players tested positive for COVID-19, including injured superstar Kevin Durant.

MORE: NBA players, other sports figures who tested positive

Durant's positive test comes after Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell contracted the virus, which continues to disrupt sports worldwide.

De Blasio questioned the Nets as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, with at least 7,900 deaths.

"We wish them (the Nets) a speedy recovery," De Blasio wrote in a tweet.

"But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT be tested for COVID-19 while critically ill patients are waiting to be examined."

"The tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

We wish you a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT be tested for COVID-19 while critically ill patients are waiting to be examined. The tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick. https://t.co/7uQlL3zc7Z – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

In response to criticism of the tests, NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN: "Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given direct contact with NBA players between them and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travels, could accelerate the spread of the virus.

"After two players tested positive last week, others were tested and five additional players tested positive."

"Fortunately, these players who choose to release their test results have drawn attention to the critical need for young people to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations to protect others, particularly to those with underlying health conditions and the elderly. "