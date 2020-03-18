New report says iPhone 12 launch could be delayed – BGR

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 may be delayed in the worst case, as the world is still trying to control the coronavirus.

The iPhone 12 was set to be a great launch, complete with new and advanced hardware and finally the inclusion of 5G support.

The global impact of coronavirus is unprecedented in the modern era and it is unknown to what extent Apple's bottom line will suffer as a result.

With the launch of the iPhone 12 presumably about six months away, one feature that was almost guaranteed was the inclusion of 5G support. In fact, Apple's insistence on launching a next-generation iPhone with 5G connectivity was the driving force behind the company's decision to resolve its bitter legal dispute with Qualcomm over iPhone royalties. Qualcomm is of course the largest provider of 5G chipsets and Apple, we later found, concluded that Intel would not be able to meet Apple's 5G needs regarding performance and shipping volume.

However, the coronavirus may ultimately throw Apple's 5G plans in the background. A new note for Wedbush analyst investor Daniel Ives reports that the iPhone 12 with 5G may not hit stores this fall as "global supply chain lock conditions in Asia are (still) on the way to standardization,quot;.

While it is too early to make radical predictions, it's difficult to rule out Ive's note, as the coronavirus has upset everyone.

Of course, even if Apple releases the iPhone 12 with 5G as scheduled for next September, there is a good chance that sales will be lukewarm if the world can't control the coronavirus. In fact, there's a chance that Apple may launch the iPhone 12 in a world where most people won't even be able to pick one up if they want to. Remember, all Apple retail stores outside of China are currently closed for the foreseeable future, with no indication of when they might reopen. They could reopen in April or perhaps much later.

What is clear, however, is that Apple's revenue this quarter, along with most other tech companies, is going to suffer a huge and unprecedented drop.

Ive's report says in part:

(We hope) that this black swan event will clearly have a major negative impact on Apple's business model for the foreseeable future. We are reducing revenue from our iPhone by 14% in fiscal year 20 and by 10% in fiscal year 2011 to reflect the change in short-term consumer demand, global closing conditions and the economic context negative. In this scenario, we now assume that only currently installed base consumers in the window of an update opportunity who have not updated their iPhones in more than 42 months purchase a new phone in the next 18 to 24 months. We currently estimate that ~ 350 million of Apple's 925 million iPhones worldwide are in this update window, as we assume that in a more draconian scenario there is minimal smartphone activity in addition to this core segment Cupertino massive installed.

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 was set to be one of the largest in the company's history. Now, with everyone working together to stop the spread of the coronavirus, an iPhone 12 launch in September may not be as safe as it was just a few weeks ago.