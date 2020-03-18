New NFL policy may prohibit teams from announcing signings, but these teams found a loophole

Home Sports New NFL policy may prohibit teams from announcing signings, but these teams...

By
Lisa Witt
-
The NFL, as usual, decided to be a buzz this week by issuing a new policy That prohibits teams from announcing that they have agreed to the terms of the contract with a free agent until the contract has been executed and the player has passed a physical examination. Some teams decided to be creative and found ways to avoid the rules for announcing signings via Twitter on Wednesday, the first day of the league's 2020 year.

The Bears were the first to announce that there were "reports,quot; that they were trading for Nick Foles, but they confirmed the news without telling themselves.

FREE NFL AGENCY FOLLOWER:
Live updates on news, rumors, transfers and trades

The Cardinals were next, citing "multiple reports,quot; about the DeAndre Hopkins acquisition.

The Redskins quickly caught on, announcing reports of a couple of new signings.

The Eagles also joined in the fun.

NFL reporters can appreciate these teams' efforts as it directly confirms their reports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport saluted the Redskins.

