New NFL policy may prohibit teams from announcing signings, but these teams found a loophole

The NFL, as usual, decided to be a buzz this week by issuing a new policy That prohibits teams from announcing that they have agreed to the terms of the contract with a free agent until the contract has been executed and the player has passed a physical examination. Some teams decided to be creative and found ways to avoid the rules for announcing signings via Twitter on Wednesday, the first day of the league's 2020 year.

The Bears were the first to announce that there were "reports,quot; that they were trading for Nick Foles, but they confirmed the news without telling themselves.

FREE NFL AGENCY FOLLOWER:

Live updates on news, rumors, transfers and trades

The Cardinals were next, citing "multiple reports,quot; about the DeAndre Hopkins acquisition.

As you know, NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making official announcements. It does allow us to broadcast media reports. And based on multiple reports, we have acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins through trade with the Houston Texans. pic.twitter.com/vSHzrFmGFH – Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 18, 2020

The Redskins quickly caught on, announcing reports of a couple of new signings.

This is something new. So stay with us. NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making official announcements. What we will do is tweet about the floating reports 💯 REPORTS: We have agreed the terms with CB Kendall Fuller 😏 pic.twitter.com/Cca88ZRkO7 – Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 18, 2020

The Eagles also joined in the fun.

NFL reporters can appreciate these teams' efforts as it directly confirms their reports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport saluted the Redskins.