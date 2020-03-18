New cases of coronavirus in Qatar & # 39; related to migrant workers & # 39; | Coronavirus pandemic news

More people have tested positive for coronavirus in Qatar and are currently isolated, the country's public health ministry said.

There are 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the ministry confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, bringing the country's overall total to 452, the highest in the Arab Gulf region.

Plus:

Most of the new cases registered were "related to migrant workers,quot; who were already quarantined, according to the statement.

Another case was a Qatari citizen who had returned from Switzerland.

"The infected cases were admitted to complete the sanitary isolation, are in good health and receive the necessary medical attention," said the health ministry.

Amid growing fears about the spread of the virus, Qatar has banned foreigners from entering after suspending all incoming flights for the next two weeks.

Oman did the same and also prevented citizens from going abroad by suspending public transport, excluding buses that serve remote areas.

On Tuesday, Qatar announced the closure of all bank stores and branches except food stores and pharmacies. Eighty Percent of government employees were also ordered to work from home.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 67 new infections, with a total of 238. The kingdom has suspended most private sector activities.

Kuwait recorded 12 more cases, including six Kuwaitis, one American and one Spanish who had been in the United Kingdom. That brought the total number of infections in the Gulf Cooperation Council of six nations to more than 1,100.

The United Arab Emirates, a major international air traffic center and the tourism and business hub of the Gulf region, said that as of Thursday, all arrivals must remain home for 14 days or face legal action, the report said. state news agency WAM.

The UAE also banned Emiratis from traveling abroad and said it would stop issuing visas indefinitely upon arrival starting Thursday.