Netflix launches "Netflix Party,quot; during social distancing

We may have to practice social distancing for now, but Netflix has just arrived in the clutch!

The streaming giant has just released "Netflix Party,quot; which is paired with a Google Chrome extension and we can watch shows together. In this way, we can still keep in touch with our friends and even with our Baes, OK!

So Roomies, this is all you have to do.

You and your friends should download Google Chrome and go to netflixparty.com. Select "Add to Chrome,quot; and then click "Add Extension,quot; in the pop-up window. Once you do this, Netflix Party will be added to the right side of your browser. It will be displayed as "NP,quot;. Make sure you and your friends also have "NP,quot; in your Google Chrome browser. Go to Netflix.com, using your Google Chrome browser. Select the "NP,quot; button on your browser. You will also have the opportunity to control the movie, fast forward or rewind. All you have to do is check the "Only I have control,quot; box. Select "Start the party,quot; and copy the URL onto the screen. Be sure to send this link to your people. Those planning to watch the movie must log into Netflix and press the "NP,quot; button on their Google Chrome browsers.

That's! Everyone can watch all their favorite quarantine programs together and even send messages in chat.

Just because we are separated from the people we love doesn't mean we can't create memories yet. So go ahead! Netflix has just taken #QuarantineAndChill to a new level.