NeNe Leakes reveals a problem he has with his eyes: see his message below

NeNe Leakes tells his fans that he has a problem with his eyes and that he is showing some really cool glasses. Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

IP SWIPE: A couple of weeks ago, I was having a brunch with @bravoandy, and he noticed that I grabbed my menu to read it. Well lately, I had blurred vision and now I'm thinking about Lasik. Meanwhile, Andy referred me to these great reading glasses called @peepers All colors, styles, strengths, and super lightweight. They sent me 125, but I think I might need a little less. Thank you @peepers and @bravoandy for my glasses 🤓 ’NeNe captioned your post.

A follower said: 'Hi, Hun Lasik is great … however I know this since I had the surgery when I was 43 and now 47 … my doctor warned me that although I was a great candidate at the time, Lasik did not It can treat or prevent aging of the eyes. And this is true. My vision was perfect … and then a little over a year ago, I noticed it was slightly off and I came back for an upgrade. "

The same commenter continued: ‘Hmmmm that helped just a little bit but not a perfect vision. After some examinations, she determined that my vision was really changing due to aging and recommends it to readers. However, this is even better than the vision he had before surgery. What were contacts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

Someone else said: ‘A Detroit news anchor committed suicide after receiving LASIK in excruciating pain from complications after surgery. Google it. & # 39;

Another commenter posted: ‘They are awesome. I just got a few looks a couple of months ago. You look great @neneleakes. "

A fan told NeNe that "I have been using peepers for several years. I love them. Great selection to choose from."

Ad

Aside from this, NeNe revealed to her fans that she and Gregg Leakes are working from home these days.



Post views:

3