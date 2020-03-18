NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes are working from home

NeNe Leakes announced to his fans that he is working from home alongside Gregg Leakes these days. A lot of people are on social distance these days, and it seems like the Leakes are some of them.

Check out the post that NeNe shared below.

IP SWIPE: Both Gregg and I work from home today is a disaster. He keeps asking me things, and I like ee chileee when we are going to be able to go out again yes (yes, I also have an i-phone, girl. Samsung takes the best photos) ’NeNe captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘@neneleakes I'm so scared to go! They always have those masks, so … "and another follower posted this:" I'm with you NeNe! My love said: How many nails do we have? We laugh so much at 3💀 ’

A follower posted this: "You look super pretty with this hairstyle,quot; and you look like a girl, "and another fan wrote," Idc what phone do you have, I love you and you still look amazing. "

Someone else said: amo I love you Reina. 👸🏾 What a show without you! No one will be looking at it. periodt! "and another follower published:" we are going to promote prepaid mobile! We love a budget queen. highs and lows hunny !!! Fendi and an android. Wow "

One of the NeNe fans said: & # 39; I am saying that only one day has passed and I am ready to go back to school as soon as possible & # 39; and ️😂 & # 39; and someone else posted this: & # 39; You two look incredibly loved @neneleakes, and I said what I said. & # 39;

Someone else believes that Todas All married couples right now! Hahaha I kicked out my husband because he was doing too much haha! "And another follower shared:" @neneleakes girl, you have a roll, Royce, who cares about an iPhone … we know you have a small coin. "

Apart from this, the other day, NeNe told her fans that Marlo Hampton managed to get her into trouble during the most recent episode of RHOA.



