Neil Back urges RFU to reform disciplinary system during coronavirus-imposed disruption | Rugby Union News

Former England flanker Neil Back urged rugby authorities to use the coronavirus-imposed break to address the sport's distorted disciplinary system.

Back believes the inconsistencies noted last week, including the fact that Eddie Jones avoided the penalty by accusing referee Ben O & # 39; Keeffe of acting as the 16th man in Wales, need urgent attention.

While England's head coach escaped punishment, his support Joe Marler was suspended for 10 weeks for mischievously gripping Alun Wyn Jones's genitals in a 33-30 Six Nations victory at Twickenham.

Manu Tuilagi also received a four-week ban for a dangerous entry into George North, but France's support Mohamed Haouas received only three weeks after he was sent off for hitting Jamie Ritchie of Scotland in the head 24 hours later.

Back, winner of the 2003 World Cup and León decorated, insists that the judiciary of rugby needs reform.

"The last round of the Six Nations has created some question marks about the laws of the game in terms of bans and now that there are no games being played, there is time to analyze these issues," Back said.

English forward Joe Marler was suspended for 10 weeks

"If you look at the bans given to the players and then at Eddie Jones' comments, they are all out of place and need to be observed."

"Eddie is hit by the knuckles, but it's not prohibited. Joe Marler: We all know his intentions there and the character he is. There was no malicious intent, he was just playful."

"All incidents were worthy of bans, but if Joe Marler gets 10 weeks, Eddie Jones gets nothing, Manu gets four, and the Frenchman who hits someone in the face gets three, then it doesn't seem right."

"You need to look because touching someone in an inappropriate area is three times worse than hitting someone in the head. It doesn't feel good."

The lack of significant repercussions for Jones, despite the respect and sportsmanship listed as two of the five & # 39; core values ​​& # 39; Twickenham has been widely condemned.

"Eddie has been a breath of fresh air and has done more good than harm, but he doesn't help himself. He needs to stop and pause to think about what he's saying," Back said.

"If you don't do something about it, people will think it's okay. What Eddie Jones said and did isn't right, or what Joe Marler did right. It's about how they are punished."