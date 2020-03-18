NASA has just told all its staff to work from home – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLec5d6440b258487e549a993964babd9411% %MINIFYHTMLec5d6440b258487e549a993964babd9412%

NASA has just elevated all of its centers to Stage 3, which means a mandatory work order from home for almost all of its staff.

Mission critical personnel will still be able to access NASA facilities, but most will have to manage from home.

NASA made the decision to send all of its personnel to centers across the country home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes after several NASA facilities are forced to work from home after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

About a week ago, NASA had to close its Ames Research Center to most employees after one tested positive for the virus. Then earlier this week, a second NASA employee tested positive, this time at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. At that time, NASA elevated all of their locations to "Stage 2," prompting staff to work from home if possible. Now the agency has stepped up its efforts and moved all centers to "Stage 3," which is a mandatory work-from-home order.

In a note sent to staff at all NASA centers across the country, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine noted that only essential mission personnel will have the option to go to work, while all others should do what they can from home.

"This afternoon, the NASA leadership has decided to elevate all centers and facilities to Stage 3 of the NASA Response Framework," Bridenstine says in the memo. “Effective immediately, all employees and contractors will transition to mandatory telecommuting until further notice. Essential mission personnel will continue to have access on-site. ”

Bridenstine says NASA is making this decision as a proactive move, hoping to ensure the safety of its personnel and prevent as many people from becoming infected as possible.

"Although a limited number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19, it is imperative that we take this precautionary step to prevent further spread of the virus among the workforce and our communities," he explains. "I recommend that you and your families follow all local, state, and federal guidelines to stay healthy and help delay the spread of the virus."

At this time, it is unclear whether the current public health crisis will have an effect on NASA missions in the short or long term. NASA had a big year planned, with the launch of the Mars 2020 mission, and because the window to launch a mission to Mars only occurs every two years or so, any delay in that mission would mean waiting until 2022 for the launching.

The European Space Agency is already dealing with that reality. The ExoMars mission originally scheduled to launch this summer has been delayed until 2022 after further testing, and the spread of COVID-19 prevented both groups from doing the work in time to meet the originally scheduled launch date.

Image Source: Thomas Lammeyer / imageBROKER / Shutterstock