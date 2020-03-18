Napa County Orders Residents to Shelter in Place Starting Friday – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Health officials announced Wednesday that Napa County will join the coronavirus shelter order issued by eight other Bay Area counties beginning at midnight this Friday.

According to the Napa County Public Health Officer, the "home shelter order,quot; will take effect at 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 7 modified otherwise.

%MINIFYHTML01e2366eb6d1a6796fbfac1bf728b17111% %MINIFYHTML01e2366eb6d1a6796fbfac1bf728b17112%

The order requires residents of Napa County stay home unless you participate in the described "essential activities,quot;, such as receiving medical treatment or obtaining food or medical supplies as specified by other shelter-in-place orders. Residents can also go out to exercise or take care of pets, as long as the rules of social distancing are followed.

The complete order can be found online.

Any ill person is advised to isolate himself, even as far as possible, from the other people with whom he lives.

RELATED: What is Open During the Shelter Order at the Bay Area Coronavirus Shelter

People are also allowed to leave their homes to carry out the work necessary for the operation and maintenance of essential infrastructure, public services and telecommunications. Law enforcement, first responders, those working in the media, and emergency and public safety personnel are exempt from the order while performing official duties.

While Sonoma and Napa counties have had the fewest confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Greater Bay Area: Sonoma County had six patients as of Wednesday morning, and Napa County had only two, officials Both counties have chosen to join the current shelter. order-in-place based on recommendations from state and federal officials.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County officials announced the shelter-in-place order that went into effect Wednesday morning at 12 a.m.

"A proven way to slow down transmission is to limit interactions between people as much as possible," the ad said. "By reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this Order helps preserve the critical and limited health care capacity in Napa County."

For more information on Napa County's response to COVID-19, including information on testing, visit the Napa County website.