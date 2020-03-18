Music producer Andrew Watt details terrible experience with coronavirus after positive diagnosis

%MINIFYHTML8e6997db84bed88ac128695111a6d42b11% %MINIFYHTML8e6997db84bed88ac128695111a6d42b12%

By urging people to stay indoors and stay sanitized, the producer of & # 39; Ordinary Man & # 39; de Ozzy Osbourne reveals that his health problems started in the early hours of March 6.

Musician and record producer Andrew Watt He has been diagnosed with coronavirus after days of battling flu-like health problems.

The 29-year-old who produced Ozzy OsbourneThe new comeback album "Ordinary Man" appeared on Instagram on Tuesday (March 17) to reveal that he had become ill with what he thought was the flu, but when his health did not improve he was admitted to the hospital with viral pneumonia.

Detailing his ordeal, Watt writes: "12 days ago, early in the morning of March 6, I started to feel like I had been hit by a bus. I couldn't get out of bed for days and started having a fever. a doctor at my house who told me that I am positive for the regular flu and that there is no way I can have COVID-19 since I have not left the country and all I do is go to the study and go directly home .. . "

"The chills, sweats, and fevers didn't stop. I started to get delusional and then I started to have a dry cough … I immediately ran to the emergency room and begged for the COVID-19 test since this & # 39 ; Flu 'didn't go down. I was rejected for the test due to federal regulations. I begged and begged to be evaluated and finally got a chest x-ray … the results of which were viral pneumonia … but still … no proof ".

Finally he asked a private doctor for a proper diagnosis and learned that he had been infected with COVID-19.

Watt now urges supporters to consider the world's most vulnerable people and isolate themselves as the disease continues to spread.

"I am a healthy young man and I will get through this no matter what," he posted. "But … there are so many people in my life and in the world who couldn't possibly get over this because of their age and / or a compromised immune system … that's why I'm writing this post."

"I can't stress this enough … This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourself and the people you love around you until we have gotten over all of this. Having the mindset "I'm young, this can't affect me, it's just stupid (sic)."

Watt joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, ex Bond girl Olga Kurylenko Y "game of Thrones"star Kristofer Hivju among celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus.