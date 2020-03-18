Multiple North Texas school districts to pay employees during coronavirus-related closings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Several school districts in North Texas say they will pay employees while schools are closed and events are canceled indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

The Dallas Independent School District tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “Pending Board approval for an Extended Emergency Permit in response to the coronavirus, ALL active employees of the Dallas Independent School District, both hourly workers and Employees will receive their normal compensation without deductions to their PTO while schools are closed. "

Fort Worth ISD did the same on Tuesday.

The school district tweeted: “The Board passed a resolution authorizing continued payment of wages for District employees. This will assist those who have been instructed not to report to work as a result of the current emergency. It also includes some substitutes and nonexempt workers. Approved 8-0 ".

Midlothian ISD tweeted Tuesday night: “The Board unanimously passes a resolution to pay all district employees their regular rate of pay for the week of March 16-20. #MISDProud:

The Cedar Hill Board of Trustees voted 6-0 at Monday's regular meeting to guarantee payment to all employees, hourly employees, and auxiliaries, during school closure.

"I applaud the Board for passing this resolution," said Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson. "This will allow us to ensure that all of our employees receive a paycheck to care for their families."

Cedar Hill Independent School District Board President Cheryl Wesley said the decision was simple, considering the welfare of District employees.

"With the coronavirus pandemic affecting our employees in several ways, the resolution the Board approved tonight ensures that this is one less concern that our teachers and staff must have during this time," said Wesley.

Teachers will continue to work with students through Flex Learning, where students can learn from home through online lessons.

Students will have the opportunity for free breakfast and lunch during the week.

