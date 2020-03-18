Morgan Stewart is dating Dr. Phil's son Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart and musician Jordan McGraw They are official Instagram (Live)!

The e! host revealed in a Night Pop Instagram Live Wednesday who has been dating McGraw (yeah, Dr. Phil McGrawHe's son) for about three months.

Fans were quick to make sure McGraw planned to treat her well, and one in particular even asked her about her "intentions."

"What are Jordan's intentions?" Stewart said before turning to McGraw. "Do you see the overprotective nature of the people who follow me?"

But it turns out this is not the first time the two of them have dated.

"You want to know a really fun fact, guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me …" Stewart joked. "And I was like, 'Well, whatever. I don't care.' And then obviously I had another relationship and then last year we were back together."