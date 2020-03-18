More than 82,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus worldwide according to a new medical report.

# Roommates, as many of us have been bombarded with the sad reality of the coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread across the globe, there have not been as many updates regarding those who have actually recovered from the highly contagious disease. Well, a new medical report has released the good news that more than 80,000 people have recovered after their initial diagnosis, proving that there is a light at the end of this currently dark tunnel.

@Newsweek reports, as panic and hysteria continue to mount, medical officials at John Hopkins University Medical Center are urging people to remain calm by announcing their recent findings of recovery from coronavirus. According to the latest reports by medical experts at John Hopkins, more than 82,000 have recovered from the coronavirus worldwide.

China, where the virus initially started in January, is now no longer predominantly affected, as cases outside of China have officially overtaken those in China for the first time since the outbreak began. Currently, Europe, Iran and the United States expect to see the same recovery rate as China. For about 80% of people who get the virus, the symptoms will be mild, much like a common cold or flu; such people will likely be able to recover from the virus at home without being hospitalized.

Of the majority of recoveries, approximately 69,755 have been in China, where there have been 81,102 cases and 3,241 deaths. Apart from China, Iran has had the second most represented recovery with 5,389 people successfully recovered.

Meanwhile in Italy, which is currently the most affected area, 2,941 people are confirmed to have recovered, according to the report. In addition, Spain currently has a little more than a thousand recoveries, a total of 1,081.

Of the 204,277 confirmed cases worldwide, 8,246 people have died.

Roommates, what do you think about this?