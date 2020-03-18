Mitchell Trubisky has competition after the Bears traded for Nick Foles, and Twitter let him know

%MINIFYHTMLf07fb01295f7df46684f20e9caf60f1011% %MINIFYHTMLf07fb01295f7df46684f20e9caf60f1012%

Nick Foles' tenure in Jacksonville is simply described as BDN: "Big mess, Nick."

The former Super Bowl MVP signed a massive deal with the Jaguars ahead of the 2019 season and was supposed to be his response as a quarterback. But, less than a year later, it's over.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears' fourth-round compensatory team, sources told ESPN. Bears coaches like Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in the past and know him well. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Amid a knee injury, the ineffectiveness and appearance of Gardner Minshew, Foles and the rest of their four years (slightly restructured). A $ 88 million deal is headed to ChiTown for a fourth-round compensatory selection, presumably to compete with Mitchell Trubisky.

The trade means Foles will play in his fourth team in the NFL, with his only real success with the Eagles.

In any case, the swap is likely to spell the imminent end of the Trubisky era in Chicago, and fans inform him:

Fan Bears: Bye Trubisky … Hi Cam Newton! Bears: We have traded for Nick Foles and have also given up a fourth round pick Fanatic bears: pic.twitter.com/25en5xkqXQ – Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 18, 2020