Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin is leaving the police for this reason

It was recently revealed that Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin decided to withdraw from the New York City Police Department.

The news surprised many because Brendan is only 28 years old. A source spoke to We weekly And he said there is a personal reason why Brendan left his job: he is ready to start a family with Miranda.

A source close to the 36-year-old country singer said this to We weekly: "Miranda has been telling her friends that she wants a baby and that she will be with Brendan forever."

Brendan, who is already the father of a 16-month-old son, Landon, with his ex-girlfriend, is said to be eager to have a child with the diva.

The source added: “Brendan wants to expand his family. They get along very well together. Always focus on each other, and hug or kiss. They are very attractive to each other, and it shows in their body language. "

A second family friend declared that it is the perfect time, and the couple has been trying to get pregnant.

Meanwhile, a source spoke to Hollywood life and revealed that Blake Shelton has focused solely on his romance with Gwen Stefani and has been ignoring rumors about his ex-wife.

The family friend said this: “Blake is not paying attention to what Miranda is doing and whether or not he is happy with Brendan. He does not wish you ill will, however it is not on your radar. "

The friend went on to explain, "He has focused on his relationship with Gwen and his own life and career. Miranda is not his favorite person and never will be, and the same is true of his feelings for Blake. It bothers him that people mention his name. along with his in the same sentence because he is beyond her. "

The insider concluded: “Miranda is part of Blake's history and Blake's life, and he will always be close to his iron form or form because they will always be connected in the rural world. They will work with the same people, they will be at the same award shows, and although he once had an incredible love for her, he has found an even stronger love for Gwen. "

Ad

Miranda has evolved in recent years.



Post views:

0 0