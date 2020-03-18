MIPTV Launches Online Platform After Cancellation of Coronavirus Event – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML83528505bda83a5d430c94931cd4e0ff11% %MINIFYHTML83528505bda83a5d430c94931cd4e0ff12%

Since TV executives are unable to attend MIPTV this year, organizers will try to bring MIPTV closer to them.

The annual content market in Cannes led by Reed MIDEM, which was one of many events that was recently canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, is launching an online service that it hopes will stimulate business.

Starting March 30, the platform will be available for free to all registered MIPTV, MIPDoc, and MIPFormats 2020 customers. It will offer exclusive content originally scheduled for the 57th edition of MIPTV, which was scheduled for March 28 to 2 April at Cannes.

The service will air new programs as well as project presentations from the In Development, MIPDoc and MIPFormats events, MIPTV's market intelligence conference sessions and the Fresh TV and Factual and Kids Content showcases.

MIPTV, hosted by Reed MIDEM, is one of several high-profile industry events that have been canceled as governments around the world impose restrictions on public gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

World film festivals including Sydney and Edinburgh have been suspended today. Also in the French coastal city of Cannes, the advertising industry-focused Cannes Lions were postponed until October, while the Cannes Film Festival market is taking steps to run an online version of its event in the event of that the festival does not continue.

Lucy Smith, deputy director of Reed MIDEM's Television Division said: “Beginning March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with each other online and experience originally programmed MIP programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MIPTV ONLINE + content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community are totally unique. "