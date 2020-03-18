Minnesota coronavirus: service workers in survival mode amid temporary shutdowns – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML248b7736c1c787d2cc1b7874ade9fdfb11% %MINIFYHTML248b7736c1c787d2cc1b7874ade9fdfb12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Closing Minnesota bars and restaurants to stop the spread of COVID-19 is struggling in the service industry to figure out how to make ends meet.

"We're going crazy, where are we going from here, what do we do, how long is it going to be, we just don't know and I think that's the scariest part," said Deven Hrdlicka.

Their jobs are on hold, as we all work together to maintain social distance in a joint event to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Both jobs were like, oh no, we won't have many hours for people, but I got bills," said Marquis Harris.

Marquis Harris' two jobs were enough to care for his family, but when restaurants and bars were asked to close, so did the opportunity to earn money.

The two hotel restaurants he works at told Harris that they will call him when business returns to normal.

"I'm trying to get a different job somewhere else, like maybe I can get a temporary job, but I can't do it because everything else is closed," Harris said.

They have no need for waiters at this time.

Garrett Born is experiencing the same nightmare as other service workers. One day he can support himself and his family and the next day he cannot.

"I'm a little embarrassed for some reason, as an adult you feel like you should have a job and suddenly not," Born said.

Up News Info service workers spoke up to say they live paycheck by paycheck, and weeks without pay threaten their lifestyles.

"Yes, we have unemployment that we can collect, which is useful, but for us waiters and people in the service industry, people don't understand that we earn most of our money in tips, what we get from unemployment is not it's actually 1/3 of what we do, ”Hrdlicka explained.

For now, the faces behind the pain associated with loss of wages and security are looking for ways to earn a living.

"For me, it is not so much getting sick, it is cheaper for me to work a little and not knowing how long I will not have a job, it is the most unknown thing for me," said Hrdlicka.