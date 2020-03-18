Minnesota coronavirus: preparing first responders for a surge in 911 calls – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb20768fb06195c0b0ed5f8b43d7f6bf111% %MINIFYHTMLb20768fb06195c0b0ed5f8b43d7f6bf112%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the public continues to duck and work from home, first responders are preparing for an increase in calls.

There are thousands of our neighbors on the front lines of this pandemic, the medical professions in our health departments, hospitals, and clinics, but above all they are the EMS responders, our police, fire, and paramedics. Whatever the issues, comforting caregivers are quick to help.

EMS, firefighters and law enforcement from the Twin Cities have already seen an increase in calls for help. Responding officers will come prepared.

"Our emergency services may not look the same. Today we all wear our nice uniforms, but they will see us there, it is very likely that we will wear masks, gowns, goggles and other equipment to avoid exposing ourselves, "said Hennepin Healthcare EMS chief Marty Scheerer.

In the event that some departments are affected by the virus, the communities will share the staff.

"One of the city officials gets sick, we're going to shuffle officers from different cities. So in the other 36 cities in Hennepin County, we covered him," said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson.

On a normal day, only 5% of all ICU hospital beds are open, so squashing the outbreak curve is vital to the fight.

"What would be really bad is for everyone in the community to be exposed and receive this at exactly the same time, because that would not only overwhelm the 911 system, it would also overwhelm the ICU health care system and bed capacity." Hennepin EMS Chief said medical director Jeffrey Ho said.

So they are asking you not to call 911 if you think you have the virus. Instead, contact your doctor or family clinic.

First responders say 911 calls will be split between the agencies. They will reduce the number of units that respond to distribute their resources.