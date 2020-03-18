Minnesota Coronavirus: Minnesotan Shares Family's Self-Care Experience – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota woman shares her automatic family quarantine experience at home while waiting for test results to see if she has COVID-19 or not.

Alyssa of St. Bonnie received a sample of COVID-19 on Monday.

"I had a cough, I had a fever, I felt exhausted and I knew I was in Minnesota," she said.

Alyssa was handed a sheet telling her to stay isolated in her home, and then sent her on her way.

"They literally handed me the paper and expected me to absorb it," said Alyssa. "I like what about my son?"

Now she, her husband and daughter are at home in quarantine for 72 hours until the test results arrive. Her other family members have no symptoms, but they also can't get out.

Her husband has to borrow sick time in the future.

Alyssa says that she and her family have not left their home and will not let their parents see them for safety.

"I have my husband and my son," said Alyssa. "What about these older single people who are just sitting at home? I really feel for them during this time. "

If Alyssa tests positive for COVID-19, she should be quarantined until she is symptom free for at least 72 hours. Each case can be handled differently.

If Alyssa tests positive, her husband and daughter will also be tested.

A representative from the Minnesota Department of Health told Up News Info that they don't know how many people are being asked to quarantine because of the rapidly changing situation. They're just tracking down positive cases.