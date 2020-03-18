Minnesota coronavirus: first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Minnesota Capitol – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities report the first positive case of COVID-19 at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Pat Kessler of Up News Info has confirmed the case.

Sources tell him that he is a legislative employee in the Minnesota House, and not a state legislator.

House leaders have notified all lawmakers and staff about the case.

This is a developing story; stick with Up News Info.com as more details are available.