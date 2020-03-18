Home Entertainment MILEY CYRUS: I haven't bathed in 5 days for the coronavirus!

Pop star Miley Cyrus told fans that she is not bathing during her self-quarantine, MTO News reported. The singer claims that she has been wearing the same clothes now for the past 5 days, and that she does not plan to change or bathe "any time soon."

Here's the video with Miley making that announcement:

