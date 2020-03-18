MILEY CYRUS: I haven't bathed in 5 days for the coronavirus!

Pop star Miley Cyrus told fans that she is not bathing during her self-quarantine, MTO News reported. The singer claims that she has been wearing the same clothes now for the past 5 days, and that she does not plan to change or bathe "any time soon."

Here's the video with Miley making that announcement:

Going too long without bathing can cause serious health effects. Firstly, it will cause body odor and allow dead skin cells, sweat and oil to accumulate on the surface of the skin and clog pores. This can trigger an acne breakout.

Second, wearing sweaty, wet, or dirty clothing for long periods increases the risk of bacterial or fungal infections such as jock itch.

And if taken to the extreme, it could be deadly. If you go too long without bathing, you can get dermatitis neglecta (DN), a condition in which brown spots of dead cells, dirt, sweat, and dirt form on your skin.

Also known as "unwashed dermatosis," this condition tends to occur among people who cannot adequately clean their bodies due to injury or physical disability. It can lead to amputation of the extremities.