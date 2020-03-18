Miley Cyrus confirms that she connected with Demi Lovato

WENN

Having a joint Instagram Live session, the former Disney stars also talk about how the two connected for the first time, growing in the spotlight and rekindling their friendship.

It's no secret that the old Disney stars came out when they were still active on the kids channel. As publicized as their relationships were at the time, there was one couple who were completely off the radar. They were Miley Cyrus Y Demi lovato.

The two stars confirmed their relationship during a recent joint Instagram Live session in which they answered the question of a lot of fans. At one point, Miley told thousands of viewers that they could be "gay" during her Disney days. This prompted Demi to laugh and get up from her seat most likely because she was surprised by Miley's sudden confession.

During the session, Miley and Demi also discussed how the two connected, growing in the limelight and rekindling their friendship. As Miley admitted feeling "insecure" and "hurt" because trolls criticized her 2013 MTV VMA performance, Demi offered a few words of comfort.

She said to Miley, "First of all, I'm so sad that you've been through that, I had no idea. I wish I had been there for you. We've been through times when we're closer and then distant and that's okay, that is what friends do, I just wish I was there for you, but if that damn king happens again, you better call me. I'll walk to Malibu. "

Miley also sent heartwarming words to Demi saying, "We couldn't talk forever and then some bulls will come down and I will know that you are the person I want to read to. I just think you are so light and even if it took this crisis to reconnect … really connected and really talking, let's never let this break again. "