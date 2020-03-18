Miley Cyrus becomes honest about her hygiene habits during self-quarantine: "I haven't been out of these sweatpants in about 5 days."

Roommates, as we all continue to grapple with the new normal of being quarantined, many of us are using time to do many of the things that we have postponed for a while. Apparently for Miley Cyrus, changing clothes on a daily basis is not on her priority list, as she admitted in a recent video on social media.

People around the world, including celebrities, are using social media for more human interaction than ever since the coronavirus outbreak has virtually caused everyone to self-quarantine worldwide.

Miley Cyrus has been one of the celebrities who has used the blocking status to sign up and connect with her fans by providing daily updates on how she is.

In her most recent video posted on her Instagram stories, Miley admitted that as the days continue together during this quarantine period, she hasn't exactly made changing clothes one of her top concerns.

She simply said this in her video:

"I haven't taken off these sweatpants in about five days. And I have no plans to do it soon. ”

In the video, Miley was seen wearing an oversized sweatshirt along with a colorful beanie, looking perfectly relaxed and carefree while at home.

While it's tempting to stay in your comfortable clothes for days, experts recommend implementing regular daily hygiene practices to reduce depression during such a stressful time.

Roommates, what do you think about this?