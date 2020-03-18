Mike Cooper Signs Warrington Wolves Two-Year Contract Extension | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML311855c8195f65b9f2f428e07e34844011% %MINIFYHTML311855c8195f65b9f2f428e07e34844012%





Warrington Wolves' Mike Cooper has extended his club stay

Mike Cooper has signed a two-year contract extension at Warrington Wolves.

The 31-year-old Wolves Academy graduate will now remain at Halliwell Jones Stadium until November 2022.

Cooper has played 226 times for Warrington, on both sides of a three-year stint in the NRL with St George Illawarra Dragons, since his debut in 2006.

The England international, currently in his testimony year with his hometown club, won two Challenge Cups and played in three Grand Finals.

Cooper said on the club's official website: "I am delighted to have accepted my new contract. As a local player who grew up with the club, that means a little more to me every time I use our colors."

"It is an honor to celebrate my testimony this year as well, as Warrington Wolves has been a big part of my life from day one, and the support of the fans has been invaluable."

Wolves coach Steve Price added: "It is good to be able to extend the contract of another of our top senior players. I have had a good working relationship with Mike for a long time.

"He has been one of our form forwards for the past few seasons. You know what you get from Mike every week; he has been very consistent in his performances and I am very excited for him to re-sign at the club he loves."