Mel Brooks and Max Brooks Team Up for Coronavirus Safety Reminders – Deadline

Max Brooks knows a thing or two about strange world pests.

The author of World War Z Y The zombie survival guide He issued a reminder on Twitter with a cameo from his father Mel Brooks, 93.

"If he gives me the coronavirus, I'll probably be fine," said Max, speaking from his patio as his father stood on the other side of a glass door behind him, inside the house. "But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I've removed a whole generation of comic legends." When it comes to coronaviruses, I have to think about who I can infect. And you should too.

Max Brooks is 47 years old, a relatively safe age, while his father is in the ultra high risk category if he contracts the coronavirus.

Max Brooks concludes with tips on how to stay safe in times of the plague: Practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands, stay six feet away from people, "and if you have the option of staying home, stay at home. Do your part, don't be a broadcaster. "