Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to bring Archie back to England to visit him soon

"He still loves his family and that will not and has not changed," says a source from Prince Harry, who announced in January his decision to resign as members of the royal family alongside Meghan.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may now be living in Canada after his British royal departure. However, that doesn't mean that Meghan will never allow Harry to communicate with his family. In any case, she wants her husband to "stay close to his family."

"There is no question about it," a source reveals to HollywoodLife.com. "It has been a difficult time, but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that will not change and has not changed. He has always been close to his grandmother and wants her to have time with Archie, he loves to see them together."

The informant goes on to say, "It was sad that they couldn't bring Archie on their journey, but it was a sensible choice and everyone understood it. However, they want to return as soon as they can to remedy that. They would love to take Archie back on the summer and spending time with her at Balmoral. However, right now they can't make any real plans, things are too uncertain. But when they can take Archie back for a visit they will surely. "

Despite Archie's absence, Meghan gave people an update on her baby while attending the Endeavor Fund Awards in London on March 5. During a conversation with a fellow guest, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she and Harry's 10-month-old baby "is everything."

The charity event marked the couple's first joint appearance since they announced the decision to retire from royal duties in January. In his speech, Harry thanked the guests for their support, saying: "Meghan and I are very happy to be back here with you. Many of you tonight have told me that you support me, well, I am also here to tell you I always have yours. "