Matthew McConaughey, Ali Larter, CAA, Among LAUSD Sponsors – Deadline

Matthew McConaughey, the Creative Artists Agency, and Ali Larter are among those who have helped LAUSD keep children fed and in contact with their teachers during the closure of the coronavirus.

Superintendent of Schools Austin Beutner released an update today on activities since the Los Angeles public school system closed Monday. Beutner plans to give a new update to the conditions on March 23.

Today, he reported, Los Angeles Unified provided more than 40,000 meals to students and families in need. "In one day, it became the largest provider of this support in the state. We expect volume to grow significantly in the coming days as families learn more about this."

The effort, Beutner said, is made possible by Los Angeles Unified employees who signed up to help, Red Cross volunteers and contributions from local foundations. "We will continue to develop this community service and we are pleased that Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen join the effort in the coming days."

Along with the meal program, a charity called Los Angeles Most Poor Students will help provide meals and supplies to students and family members. The funds will also be used to address the digital divide, providing digital devices and libraries and books so that students can continue learning. "We are grateful to the Anthony & Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation and the Ballmer Group who provided the main gifts to start the effort, and others like Matthew McConaughey, Creative Artists Agency and Ali Larter, who have pledged to help."

Beutner said families can call (213) 443-1300 with any questions or visit lausd.net.