Marin County Cases at Age 15 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – As of Tuesday, there are 15 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Marin County, the county Department of Health and Human Services said.
Marin County public health officials said Tuesday they developed a system to detect early virus activity using two main indicators of possible local transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The indicators are the number of confirmed cases and the number of people with respiratory diseases. Tracking those indicators will help healthcare providers know when COVID-19 activity may be increasing in Marin County, the Department of Health and Human Services said.
Currently there are no signs of a generally higher incidence of respiratory illness in the county. You can find more information about county monitoring measures at MarinHHS.org/Coronavirus/Data.
