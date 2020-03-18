Home Entertainment Man arrested for & # 39; dig up & # 39; Kobe...

Man arrested for & # 39; dig up & # 39; Kobe Bryant and Gianna's grave! (Disturbing photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

On Friday, she learned that a disturbed man was arrested for unearthing Kobe Bryant's grave in Newport Beach.

Kobe Bryant tragically died last month in a helicopter crash that killed his daughter Gianna and eight other passengers. The entire nation mourned the deaths of Kobe and Gianna.

Last week, a disturbed man did the unthinkable: "He unearthed the grave of Kobe and Gianna."

The man sneaked into the private grave, discovered MTO News, with tools, and started digging. Police say the man removed the grass and started digging, and dug quite deep into the ground.

However, it is unclear whether the man made it to the coffins of Kobe or Gianna.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©