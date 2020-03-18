Mallorca urges tourists to return home despite travel chaos | News from Spain

Granada, Spain – As the current coronavirus pandemic makes travelers from around the world rush to get home, authorities on one of Spain's most popular vacation islands, Mallorca, estimated that some 25,000 tourists are still waiting for flights to depart. .

On Tuesday, Francina Armingol, president of the Balearic Islands, which includes Mallorca, urged tourists to leave, telling the Spanish radio station Cadena Ser that "the tourist,quot; experience "is meaningless when they are confined to their hotels,quot; .

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc79513f98523924f1827809206201d5711% %MINIFYHTMLc79513f98523924f1827809206201d5712%

Even before what Armingol called a "total containment operation,quot; (minimizing air and sea travel to the islands) went into effect, 62 flights through the Balearic Islands were canceled on Monday and dozens more on Tuesday.

Then, as reported by the local media of the full boarding rooms in the Son of Mallorca Sant Joan's airport, El Diario de Mallorca, reported on Wednesday: "The airport is dying, and nobody knows how many hours it has left, (but) it is saving itself from the chaos of air travel." Hotel owners on the island confirmed that their establishments were closing their doors.

"In a week everything fell apart," Juan Redondo, the owner of the Hotel La Raxa, near Mallorca's capital Palma, told Al Jazeera. "If the places are not yet closed, they will be closed soon: everything, big hotels, small ones.

"We had a lot of reservations and it looked like it was going to be a good spring, but none in the last five days, just one cancellation after another."

"As the airport closes, people no longer enter."

A week ago, occupancy rates at the Redondo hotel were 80 percent. Now, "we only have four people left: two foreigners, a German and a Briton, and two Spaniards." They all expected, he said, that their planes would depart.

In almost 30 years of running the hotel, he said, "I have never seen anything like this."

BML is a hotel receptionist in his 40s whose hotel in Mallorca prevented him from speaking at check-in.

"This is still the low season for tourism, but even in February and March we always have many older people. This year, the island is promoting itself as a main destination for cycling, we also have many more cyclists than usual,quot;, he said to Al Jazeera.

"About 60 percent of our clients are German and British, so what many hotel chains do is group them together at one of their hotels near the airport before they can leave. Everything is closed here, there is no point. Stay,quot; .

In a week, everything fell apart Juan Redondo, hotel owner

Repeated requests to the Balearic regional government to comment on the logistics situation at the Son Sant Joan airport were not accepted.

Armingol said Tuesday that plans to evacuate tourists from the island were in place, but that sea travel to the islands was prohibited and that incoming flights to Mallorca from the Spanish mainland would be drastically reduced to three per day: " The Balearic Islands will be practically closed to newcomers, although the transport of goods will continue. "

With the blockade of Spain, the number of travelers is decreasing dramatically throughout the country, not only in the Balearic Islands. An official from the Ministry of Transport, María José Rallo del Olmo, said on Tuesday that the occupation of long-distance trains in the country was 10 percent, bus trips decreased by 83 percent and air travel by 60 percent.

As of Wednesday noon local time, government figures put the total number of people affected by the coronavirus in Spain at 13,716, the second highest total in Europe after Italy, and 18 percent more than 24 hours earlier. In the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, there were 112 cases, 20 more than on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in parliament that it is not ruled out that Spain's current partial closure of its land borders may extend to both the air and the sea.

During the closure of the 46 million citizens of Spain, some of the largest hotel chains in Spain, such as Melia Hotels International, began offering their buildings as a temporary hospital space, with unconfirmed figures of up to 40,000 rooms available across the country for Medical authorities, while smaller families … Managed establishments like the Raxa grimly contemplate the possibility of firing their staff.

"For now, everyone is on compulsory vacation for 15 days," Redondo said. "Then we will see."