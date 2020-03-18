Maine goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman will skip his senior year to join the Bruins

%MINIFYHTMLaa6a889b5b4b080f92d09a1dd8d755a711% %MINIFYHTMLaa6a889b5b4b080f92d09a1dd8d755a712%

Jeremy Swayman, the college fan who had a brilliant career in Maine, will skip his senior year with the Black Bears and turn pro with the Bruins.

His school announced Tuesday that Swayman, 21, signed with the club that selected him in the fourth round (111 overall) in 2017.

Today, @JeremySwayman signed a deal with the Boston Bruins! Jeremy's father and our coaching staff saw how he made it official: Congratulations Sway!

The Anchorage, Alaska product learned that day that he won the Walter Brown Award as the best American-born college player in New England. He is the first black bear to win the award since Mike McHugh in 1988. He is one of three finalists for the Hockey East Player of the Year award.

The Bruins have seen him compete in his last three development camps at Warrior Ice Arena. He will likely begin his professional career with AHL Providence when the sport resumes.

The varsity team is looking for a successor to Tuukka Rask, 33, who has one year remaining on his contract, and Jaroslav Halak, who turns 35 in May and could walk as a free agent. Dan Vladar, 22, had an excellent year in Providence (1.79 goals against average, .936 saving percentage in 25 games), while Kyle Keyser, 21, had an injury-infested first professional season (six games, 3.21, .890) Swayman's arrival means that Max Lagace, a 27-year-old free agent, cannot return after an encouraging season (2.37, .919 in 33 games).

Swayman, who is 6 feet 3 inches 200 pounds, raised Maine (18-11-5) to fourth in Hockey East, four points ahead of his expected finish in the preseason coach survey.

He ranked second in Division I with a .939 save percentage, which was second best in school history, and 15th in goals against average (2.07, fourth best between 1977 and 1978). No one made more saves (1,099, a school record) and only four goalkeepers played more minutes (2,060).

He comes out as Maine's all-time leader in saves (3,130) and minutes played (5,906: 46). His saving percentage (.927) ranks second behind Red Wings goalkeeper Jimmy Howard (.931). He is fifth in GAA (2.51).